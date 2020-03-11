Out of the Woods Winery will host an exhibit of work by LCO artists in the Patricia MacLaughlin Gallery in downtown Hayward from March 13 to May 23.
The public is invited to meet the artists at an opening reception to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13. Participating artists include Chi Malawn Nibawii “Bear Stone,” Cathrine L. Begay, Carol Ann Smith, Kimberly LaRonge, John Anderson and Matt Tysen and Brandon Fones.
Artists will be exhibiting and selling one-of-a-kind original and authentic artwork. Work on display will include beautifully beaded Ojibwe moccasins by Cathy Begay, bold paintings depicting the role of women in the Ojibwe culture by Kimberly LaRonge, symbolic paintings by Bear Stone, and a large serene oil painting by Carol Smith. Other works include a beaded, leather and horsehair spear by Brandon Fones and a large dreamcatcher by Matt Tysen and John Anderson.
Out of The Woods Winery is located on Main Street across from Peoples Bank of Wisconsin. The Winery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the spring months. For more information, contact Deanna Persson at (715) 634-4543.
