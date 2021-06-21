February 13, 1961 — June 13, 2021
Lawrence P. “Larry” Glodoski, 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence in Hayward, with his wife Mary at his side.
He was born February 13, 1961, in Milwaukee, the son of Donald Richard and Eleanore Louise (Kropp) Glodoski. He was united in marriage to Mary Alice Nepper on March 3, 1984. Larry attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He was employed by the Division of Forestry Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and was one of the few in DNR service who served his entire career out of one office. Beginning as forester/ranger, he rose through the ranks as team leader, area leader, and finally district leader, all based out of the Hayward office. He was widely respected by co-workers, colleagues and friends within the Hayward community and across the state and nation. He was known for his friendly personality, dedication to family, and his leadership as a steward of the forest resources of Wisconsin.
In 2013 Larry took on a key role as the Incident Commander of the Germann Road forest fire that consumed 7,499 acres in Douglas and Bayfield counties. He retired in 2020 after a 35 year career. Fellow DNR co- workers recall that Larry offered awareness and calm encouragement to help balance work as well as family demands. His “beaming smile, charcoal smudged chin, friendly eyes and quick, cheerful laugh” remain familiar to many.
Outside of his work, Larry had a profound love for his family. He was a devoted husband and father. Larry enjoyed working on home projects such as building the addition to his home, creating a playhouse, soccer field and log rolling tank for his children. He loved many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, canoeing, hiking, watching wildlife out the window or simply sitting by a campfire. He and Mary traveled often; with their children, as a couple and with close friends. Larry was very social and his gregarious nature left him friends with most any stranger he met. The addition of grandchildren in his life brought renewed joy.
In addition to his own biological children, Larry was a father figure to many of the young people he encountered in his life. He coached club soccer for 20 years, was a member and president of Music Boosters, chaperoned numerous high school band trips and was an outstanding ambassador to the natural resource profession, taking time to formally and informally mentor aspiring biologists and foresters. He gave fatherly advice and poured out love to anyone ready to receive it.
Larry underwent a kidney transplant in 2009 and endured many related health issues over the next 13 years. Throughout all these health challenges, Larry maintained a determined spirit and kept his signature positive attitude. His faith and courage as he faced each new issue were a constant inspiration to those around him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Alice Glodoski of Hayward; his children, Michael (Whitney Stoker) Glodoski of Menomonie, Cheryl “Rosie” (Michael) Gates of Milwaukee, Anthony “Tony” Glodoski of Hayward, James (Ulises Rangel) Glodoski of Austin, Texas, and Katherine “Katie” Glodoski of Denver, Colorado; his grandchildren, Leo, Aldon, Olivia, Spencer and Sasha; his siblings, Martin (Cindy Huebner) Glodoski of Hayward and Penny (Joe) Bloechl of Milwaukee; his mother-in-law, Cynthia Nepper of Wisconsin Rapids; his beloved cousin and kidney donor, Kay Glodowski of Tomahawk; and many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St. SW Rochester, MN 55902; or Regional Hospice Services and Palliative Care, 15910 W Company Lake Rd., Hayward, WI 54843,
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
