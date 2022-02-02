Laurence James Hallman, 85, a longtime resident of the Hayward area, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Aspen Acres in Hayward.
Jim was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Chicago to parents Harmon and Evelyn (Carlson) Hallman. He graduated from Hayward High School, where he enjoyed playing football and as a senior qualified for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Jim did not attend the Academy, as life took him for a short time to UW-Madison and soon afterward he met his wife, Ramona Johnson, in Hayward and married on Dec. 29, 1956. After their marriage, the couple moved to southern Wisconsin, where Jim became co-owner of a commercial truck repair company. At the age of 30, he sustained a severe head injury that changed the course of his life. After his recovery, Jim moved back to Hayward, where he worked for approximately 25 years for the Sawyer County Highway Department. After retirement, he spent the rest of his days on his beloved family farm, where he loved to log and spend time in the woods.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Rich) Lauren of Orangeville, Illinois, Deborah (Jack) Whitt of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Terri Hallman of Show Low, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Skorna of Hayward.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Libberton, and his parents.
A celebration of his life will take place in the spring on the family farm.
Online memories and or condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.