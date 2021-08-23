October 30, 1929 — August 6, 2021
Larry T. Johnson, 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
He was born in Milwaukee Oct. 30, 1929, and attended Horace Mann in West Allis, and the Milwaukee School of Engineering, studying electrical, refrigeration and heating. He worked for Navajo Freight Lines and ABF and retired from ABF in the fall of 1991. He moved to Lake Namekagon upon retirement.
He was drafted in December 1950 into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months. He served in the motor pool and was a heavy equipment/wrecker operator. He was honorably discharged in 1952 and returned to New Berlin and lived there until his retirement. Upon retirement he moved to Cable and purchased a home on Lake Namekagon. Over the next 30 years he served the community by assisting friends and neighbors with many tasks, including trenching, lake pumps, maple syrup, equipment repair, generator installation, golf course maintenance and other handyman jobs. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and boating. He was married to Joyce Johnson (Troka) for 47 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen F. Johnson, and sister, Judy VanCamp of Hayward; nephews and nieces, Shirley Lueck, Michael Lueck, Brian Hillman, Lucy Fannery and Sari Fannery; and several cousins from Chetek and the Milwaukee area.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; sisters, Beverly Lueck and Joyce Flannery; brothers, DeWayne Johnson and Neal Johnson; and his mother, Shirley Johnson, and father, Leonard Johnson.
