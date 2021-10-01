January 6, 1951 — September 26, 2021
Larry Fuller, 70, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his most cherished place on earth, his home.
Larry Craig Fuller was born Jan. 6, 1951, in Shell Lake, the son of Everett and Shirley (Laier) Fuller. He was raised in Chicago and moved to Hayward for his senior year of high school. Larry graduated from Hayward High School in 1969 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was studying communications. Larry began his international travels in his college years and found himself backpacking Mexico, Central America and ended up in South America. During his travels he learned to speak Spanish fluently. Larry returned to Hayward and, along with his two brothers, purchased Angler’s Bar and Grill on Main Street in Hayward. Larry would operate the business with his brothers for over 40 years.
On April 4, 1998, Larry was joined in marriage to Patricia Morris at the Spider Lake Church near Hayward. Patricia shared Larry’s nomadic spirit and they found themselves traveling the world together, visiting New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Central America, South America, the South Pacific and many European countries. Larry enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and fishing. Larry absolutely loved the Hayward area, his favorite being the Chippewa Flowage. He had an inquisitive nature and always enjoyed learning. During his life he took scuba lessons, sailing lessons and started classes to become a pilot. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge, Hayward Lions Club and the Hayward Golf Club. Larry was an avid sports fan. He loved cheering on the Badgers, Cubs and Packers. He enjoyed meeting new people and good conversations and gained many lifelong friendships he cherished immensely. Larry will be remembered for his quick wit, gift of gab, warm personality and generous spirit.
Larry is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patricia; stepdaughter, Amanda Davidson of Hayward; brother, Brian (Marla) Fuller of Hayward; sisters-in-law, Christina Fuller of Hayward, Peggy (Pat) Crosby of Lombard, Illinois, and Betsy (Brad) Barth of Seguin, Texas; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Elizabeth) Morris of Westfield, Indiana, Tim (Nora) Morris of St. Anthony, Minnesota, and Tom Morris of Hayward; mother-in-law, Joan Morris of Hayward; niece, Angela Fuller- DeLisle; eight nieces, four nephews, two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew; and last but not least, his beloved dogs, Belle and Amiga.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Al Fuller.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Steakhouse and Lodge with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Steakhouse. A reception will follow the 4 p.m. service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Northwoods Humane Society of Hayward and the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared with Larry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
