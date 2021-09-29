Larry Fuller, 70, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
A full obituary will run in the Sawyer County Record next week.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Steakhouse & Lodge with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Steakhouse. A reception will follow the 4 p.m. service.
Online condolences may be shared with Larry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
