Larry Fuller, 70, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.

A full obituary will run in the Sawyer County Record next week.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at The Steakhouse & Lodge with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Steakhouse. A reception will follow the 4 p.m. service.

Online condolences may be shared with Larry’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

