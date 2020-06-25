The Northwoods Humane Society (NHS) will be hosting a sale of donated items on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held in the training center, the garage and under the pavilion.
“NHS has been gifted with many nice donations during the past three months,” said Deanna Persson, NHS president. “The quantity is greater than we can display at our Thrift Shop located on 3rd Street in Hayward. Vallie Szymanski and Shirley Armstrong, NHS board members, suggested doing a sale at the shelter and a team was developed and now we are ready to go.”
The pricing will be similar to the thrift shop pricing. Beginning at noon on Saturday, there will be a $5 bag sale for clothing and all other unsold items will be half price. Checks and cash will be appreciated.
The use of the training center and storage area allows for large, open areas with good air circulation and for people to social distance.
NHS asks that all visitors wear masks — disposable ones will be available, as well as hand sanitizer.
“Because of the pandemic, NHS has had to cancel all of our traditional fundraisers for the year,” Persson said. “We have to get creative about fundraising. Since our supporters have been so generous with their personal donations, this seems like a win/win for everyone.
“Like any large event, it takes great volunteers and the support of our staff. Volunteer Mary Timm has donated hours, over the past three months organizing donations as they came in and she and board member Vallie Szymanski and a team of volunteers have everything out and categorized and priced.
“The day of the sale, the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness will be providing lunch for the volunteers, and the Cable Natural History Museum has shared their tables with us.”
In addition to houseware items, decorative items, holiday themes, books, clothing, bedding, toys, lamps and small appliances, there is a kayak, a corner china cabinet, double book case and desk, recumbent bike, dog ramp, drop leaf kitchen table and two chairs, water toys — the list goes on and on.
The sale begins at 9 a.m. and there will be no early admission or preview. All proceeds from this sale go to the care of the animals at the Northwoods Humane Society.
The Northwoods Humane Society (NHS) is a 501c3 organization and its mission is to provide a sheltered environment for unwanted animals. NHS will work to find appropriate homes for animals, provide medical care as needed and work to socialize and train to increase their success in a home situation. The Northwoods Humane Society will actively work to promote responsible pet ownership with an emphasis on the need for spay and neutering of pets. NHS will work will all factions of the community to address the needs of animals in the community.
The shelter is located on 85 acres that includes walking trails, an outdoor pavilion for meetings, picnics and gathering, the “Bark Park”, a large outdoor dog park which is open to the community, and a dog park for small dogs.
The primary shelter includes 16 indoor dog kennels, a large outdoor play area for dogs including outdoor kennels, two large indoor/outdoor cat rooms with cat kennels and play areas, isolation area for cats in transition, laundry room and food preparation, office and visitation room, and the caretaker’s apartment. The NHS training center includes seven indoor/outdoor runs for dogs in transition, cat isolation are for ill cats, an “other” room for bunnies, birds, and other animals, a grooming room and walk-in shower, training and indoor exercise area, and storage for food and equipment. Follow the accomplishments and find key information about the organization on Facebook@northwoodsHumaneSocietyHaywardWI, or visit www.northwoodshumanesociety.org.
The NHS grounds are located at 10812 O’Brien Hill Road, four miles east of Hayward on Highway 77. For questions, call the NHS Shelter at 715-634-5394 or Deanna Persson at 715-634-4543.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.