Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College has announced that Lorraine “Lori” Laberee of Cable has received the 2021 Board Member of the Year Award from the District Boards Association on Jan. 15.

A current member of the WITC Board of Trustees, Laberee has served on the board as an advocate for the college and student success. Under her leadership, a WITC Board Leadership Scholarship was created for students, and she has participated in numerous local, state, and national events.

“Lori has been a dedicated and active board member for more than three decades,” said WITC President Dr. John Will. “She serves as a tremendous advocate for our system and is extremely qualified to be recognized as Board Member of the Year.”

Laberee has been a resident of Cable for 37 years and has been active in many community organizations. Her family initiated a student scholarship with the College Foundation Board.

College officials noted Laberee continues to be a strong asset and supporter of technical education through her passion, enthusiasm and dedication to community college priorities.

