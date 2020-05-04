September 11, 1951 — April 4, 2020
Kristine Marie Bartholomew, 68, lifelong area resident, died peacefully Saturday, April 4, at her home in Lake Nebagamon.
She was born in Ashland on September 11, 1951, the daughter of Lee Gilbert and Jean Lois (Larson) Wald.
She graduated from Cable Union High School and the Superior Technical Institute.
Kristine was united in marriage to Dennis M. Bartholomew on August 5, 1973, in Cable, and they celebrated 46 years of marriage before her passing.
She worked as a clerk for McKinny Drugstore in Cable in her youth.
Kristine always wanted to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She reached these goals in a loving, kind and gentle manner.
Kristine was a lifelong fan of the Beatles. A highlight of her teenage years was attending their concert in Minneapolis in 1965, an event she never forgot. She enjoyed movies, especially a good love story. She also enjoyed visiting Canada, especially Thunder Bay.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Bartholomew; sons, Kyle (Tracey), and Ryan (Serena); grandsons, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Samuel and Asher; mother, Jean Wald; and siblings, Amy (Gregg) Fechtelkotter, Lee (Pamela) Wald and Curtis Wald.
She is preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Walter and Phyllis Wald, and Walter and Lillian Larson; and special uncle, Alvin Wald.
Given current restrictions on the size of gatherings, Kristine requested no public service be held at this time.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
