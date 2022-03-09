Kristi K. Kindt

Kristi K. Kindt, 65, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her residence in Cable.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1957, in Wahoo, Nebraska, the daughter of Richard and Thelma McCaslin. She was united in marriage to Frederick “Pappy” Kindt.

