The Hayward Primary School will conduct registration for next year’s kindergarten and 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) children during regular school hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through March 31.

A student must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to enter kindergarten and 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 for 4K.

Parents are asked to please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.

Any questions may be directed to the primary school office at (715) 638-9201.

