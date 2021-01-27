The Hayward Primary School will conduct registration for next year’s kindergarten and 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) children during regular school hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through March 31.
A student must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to enter kindergarten and 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 for 4K.
Parents are asked to please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Any questions may be directed to the primary school office at (715) 638-9201.
