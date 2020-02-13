Registration for kindergarten and 4K students who will start school in the 2020-2021 school year will be held during regular school hours from Feb. 3 to March 31 during regular school hours at the Hayward Primary School.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 for kindergarten or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 for 4K.

Parents must bring copies of their child’s birth certificate and immunization records. Parents also are asked to set up an appointment for kindergarten screening when they register their child (current 4K students will be screened while attending school).

For more information, call the Primary School office at (715) 638-9201.

