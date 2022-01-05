Enjoying her last days in sunny Sarasota, Florida, with coffee in hand, Kimberly Joyce Loiselle passed on Dec. 19, 2021.
She was born Sept. 15, 196,5 in Elgin, Illinois, to parents Chuck and Joyce Loiselle. With her siblings Mike and Kim she enjoyed a childhood by the Fox River and all the wildlife around them. Her move in 1975 from Cary, Illinois, to Hayward, although different, became her permanent home, as she found the late Randy Danczyk in high school. Kim and Randy were married early in life and parted ways, but stayed lifelong friends while raising their family. This summer, Kim was baptized by Reverend Dr. Timothy L. Warner of Northern Lights. She would often talk about her faith and ask questions that came with her walk with Jesus despite the circumstances she was going through.
Even though she lost the war with cancer, her outlook and empathy for others always prevailed. Kim really stopped to smell the roses, enjoying not only her flowers, plants, garden and all things nature around her, but the people in her life. Family and friends were welcome in her home, especially on her porch, where she fed family and friends as a hostess and mother to all. “Stay with me,” Kim would offer, like most would offer a cup of coffee (as she would be drinking one herself). She was there to chat or listen, whatever anyone needed. As with being a hostess, Kim also with worked at Holiday gas station for 20 years, meeting locals and travelers. She always enjoyed every conversation she held with patrons and her co-workers.
She will be missed by all, but especially her three children, Brad Danczyk (North Dakota), Brittney Danczyk (Florida) and Seth Anderson (Minnesota); and her two grandchildren, Tealia and Meryck. She is also survived by her brother, Mike, and extended family.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Joyce Loiselle.
She will always be there in spirit, offering that cup of coffee and a smile from the Holiday in Heaven.
The family would like to thank the Hayward Memorial Hospital and Tidwell Hospice. Thank you for being there for our mom when we were all at a distance away.
