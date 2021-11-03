Keshia M. Aguilar, 30, of New Post died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Keshia Marie Hostetler was born Dec. 8, 1990 in Hayward, the daughter of Duane Hostetler and Kateri Williams. She graduated from high school and was enrolled in college, where she achieved a 3.50 grade point average. Keshia loved reading James Patterson books, listening to music and spending time with her children and family. She was striving to better herself for her children. Keshia was full of life, touched many and will be missed by all her knew her.
She is survived by her children, Aurora Aguilar, Vincent Aguilar, Francis Cooper Jr. and Mario Ray Cavazos; mother, Kateri Williams; father, Duane Hostetler; brother, Austin Hostetler; and sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Patricia Bean.
Keshia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Theresa and Revie G. Williams, and grandfather, David Hostetler; brother, Duane Hostetler Jr.; and uncle, Revie J. Williams.
A Memorial Dinner was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct.31, at New Post Community Center with a Memorial Gathering being held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Aurora Aguilar, Vincent Aguilar, Francis Cooper Jr., Mario Ray Cavazos, Patricia Bean, Agnes Fleming, John Fleming, Eugene Fleming and Todd Young Sr.
Casket bearers were Doug Fleming, Greg Fleming, James Fleming Sr., Louie Fleming, Robert Fleming and Austin Hostetler.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
