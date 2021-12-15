Kenneth Gerry Brown, 82, of Hayward passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was united in marriage to Susan Marie Buesing on Sept. 16, 1989, in Wheaton, Illinois. Always a kind, but menacing child, Ken was a little too much fun for Catholic school and was asked to leave. He tried his best in public school but ultimately was escorted from there as well. All his energy was channeled into successfully serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned home and poured his heart and soul into his business, Hunter Packaging Corporation, based in South Elgin, Illinois. Ken and Susan were able to retire to a place they both loved, their own piece of the Northwoods on Spider Lake.
Ken is survived by his wife, Susan; three fury kids, Willie, Harley and Tiger; his sisters, Sharon and Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dena.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
