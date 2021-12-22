Keith R. Butterfield of Waukesha passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the age of 86.
Keith was born on March 26, 1935, the son of Roscoe and Meta Butterfield. On July 8, 1961, he married Jean Smiles, and together they raised their three children, Jeanie, Brian and Torrey. Keith graduated with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in the aerospace industry for over 16 years, and then went on to teach as a professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Keith loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved talking about the second law of thermodynamics.
Keith will be deeply missed by his children, Jeanie (Timothy McMahon) Butterfield, Brian Butterfield and Torrey (Amy) Butterfield; grandson, Aiden McMahon; siblings, Lois (Duane) Jacobsen, Joyce (Tom) Baurain, Lloyd (Linda) Butterfield, Roscoe (Jane) Butterfield, Kathryn (A.J) Bailey and Forrest (Jan) Butterfield; brother-in-law, Don Klemme; sister-in-law, Jane Neuharth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; a sister, Janet; and brother, Tom.
The visitation for Keith was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Rd., in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Private burial was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MSOE InterVarsity Christian Fellowship are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at waukeshasfuneralhome.com.
