December 1, 2020
On December 1, 2020, 18 months after a cancer diagnosis, Katie George’s soul left this world to meander with the bear spirits in the northwoods.
She was born Katherine Ann to Leo Phillip and Eileen Ursula (Thissen) Arnoldt in Waseca, Minnesota, in 1947. She graduated from high school in Janesville, Minnesota, and received a bachelor's degree in physical education and recreation from Mankato State University and later, in her 30s, a master’s degree in gerontology. Katie married Steve George on her 23rd birthday, had five children and was married for 50 years. Katie's many talents led to a diverse range of careers: artist, florist, entrepreneur, teacher, director of religious education at St. Dominic church in Northfield, and director of the senior centers in Northfield, Faribault and Burnsville, Minnesota. In their retirement Katie (grandma Te Te) and Steve (grandpa Bump) built a home on a lake outside of Hayward where they created a magical haven dedicated to fun and foolishness — Camp Blueberry — for their eight grandchildren. Katie was relentlessly resourceful and perhaps frugal to a fault, (cobbling together with hot glue and duct tape items that most would have thrown in the garbage), yet she was recklessly generous when it came to spoiling the ones she loved (namely her grandchildren). In retirement Katie also started a thriving art business, Silver Birch Art, in which she sold her original watercolor paintings and whimsical wood carvings. Infinitely inspired and with boundless energy, Katie invested wholly in numerous passions: her family and friends, progressive politics, clowning (as her colorful alter-ego, Zippy), volunteer work with the Chequamegon Lions and creative endeavors of all kinds.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Molly; her beloved first grandchild, Cap; her parents; and her siblings, Maureen, Fred and Phil.
She will be greatly missed by her husband; her siblings, Elizabeth and David Arnoldt; multiple nieces and nephews; her children, Chris (Stephanie) George, David (Tonya) George, Amy (Ryan) Olson and Julie (Sara Erickson) George; and especially by her grandchildren, Cooper and Cullen George, Mason and Isla George, and Nils, Eden and Aron Olson.
No services are planned at this time, but her family will hold a celebration of her life when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers or hot dishes, please consider donating to your local food shelf or to Katie's favorite nonprofit, Capstrong, at CapGeorge.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.