Kathy Ann Jeffries, born March 23, 1951, to James and Eleanor (Flavell) Elza in Downers Grove, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
She graduated from Downers Grove North High School in 1969 and moved to Hayward in 1977. Kathy was an avid Packer fan and an excellent dart player in her local league. She enjoyed spending time with family, socializing with friends and neighbors, fishing, camping and taking care of her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eleanor; her fiancé, Chip Holcomb; two sons, Danny and John Jeffries; and a brother, Ronald Elza.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jeffries; and three brothers, James (Leslie) Elza of Cary, North Carolina, Steve (Jill) Elza of Gwinn, Michigan, and Scott (Anne) Elza of Rice Lake.
A family celebration of life will be held in the spring.
