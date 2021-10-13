On Oct. 2, 2021, Kathryn (Kay) Christensen, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.
Kay was born on Nov. 26, 1934. She grew up in Chicago and visited the family cottage on Lake Namekagon every summer with her parents. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She met Erling (Chris) Christensen in Cable, and they were married in March of 1962. They had two children, Curtis and Craig, and raised their family in Cable.
Kay’s passion earlier in life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening and family vacations. Later in life, she enjoyed completing puzzles and quilt magic, along with shopping Amazon. She made a point to watch every Badger and Packer game because she knew her boys would be watching as well.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Katheryn Paulsen; her husband, Erling (Chris); and her son, Craig.
She is survived by her son, Curtis (Marnie); and granddaughter, Bailey (Craig’s daughter).
Per Kay’s request, there will be a private family service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.