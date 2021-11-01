April 26, 1956 — October 17, 2021
Kathleen Jean Rasmussen, 65, of Cable passed away in her home Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Known as “Gram” to many, she fostered generations of neighborhood kids. Her love knew no bounds.
Kathy was born in Chicago on April 26, 1956, to Lawrence and Roberta Anderson. She moved to Cable from Chicago with her family when she was 13. It was there she met the love of her life, Mark Randall Rasmussen. They married in August of 1975. They had two beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Marci Rasmussen, who provided them with six grandchildren to adore, Tyler Melland, Hannah Rasmussen, Odin and Logan Gordon and Clara and Chloe Lavasseur.
Kathy is also survived by her younger sister, Doree Amundson, and her children, Amanda (Foat) Bounting, Christopher and Tali and Preston Amundson; as well as nephews, Dennis (Kathy), Marc (Terri), David (Rene) and James (Dawn) Conrad.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Roberta Anderson; sister, Sandra (Conrad) Smiley; nephew, Michael Conrad; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Letha and Andry Rasmussen; and brother-in-law, Larry Rasmussen.
Kathy was extremely close to her immediate family but she was equally close to Mark’s side of the family. Her relationships with her sisters-in-law were of utmost importance and she enjoyed their regular birthday lunches and fun visits. Her welcoming energy made her a favorite aunt to many of their nieces and nephews.
Kathy is also survived by Peggy Bjork, Micki (Larry), Dennis and Sandi, Linda and Wayne (Vanderploeg), Jeff and Tammy, Tammy (Unseth), and Kris and Rhonda Rasmussen.
Kathy was gifted with an abundance of love and family. She thoroughly enjoyed all her nieces and nephews and went out of her way to share time and experiences with them. Time with her was a gift. Family was her life. She made a point to be present when all of her grandchildren were born and made the same effort for grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was there for the weddings and graduations, and was a beacon of strength at the funerals. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved toys and found so much joy in giving. She loved to support charities and was very generous. She was always paying it forward. Her mission was to make others happy or to cut the weight they carried during their life. Despite spending much of her Earthly life in chronic pain, she always tried to make the best of her situation. The humor she found in life was contagious. She had an innate dislike for Mondays and found her weekly motivation in sharing her grievances with her dear friends on social media.
She told great stories and had a knack for finding the funny in situations. It is no coincidence she left on Sunday, never having to work another Monday. Her passion ran deep for the business she started with her husband in 1994. She was a supportive wife who stood beside him as they bravely left their secure life as employees and began living the life of their dreams with Mark Rasmussen Excavating. The business they built together was such a huge part of her life. She was tenacious and driven. She learned her bookkeeping skills during her 12 years working for Andry Rasmussen and Son’s Heating and Plumbing (with Pauline Ludwig as her mentor), as well as 14 years as the Town Clerk of Cable. Prior to that she was prideful in her work and her first job experience at Jan’s Tales and Treasures and Pharmacy (Bob and Jan Paulik) in Cable.
She was meticulous and detail-oriented. She was dedicated to her family, her business and her community. She often talked of retiring but when given the chance, she clung to the business. In the past few years she made several trips to the emergency room, and she always returned full of fluids and vigor. Nothing could hold her down. Full of life, sound in mind, her body could no longer serve her. She left a life of pain to be with God and the angels.
“And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” —The Beatles
The family will be holding a private service and appreciate all the support they have received from the community. Kindness is everything. Kathy was grateful for the loving care she got from the Great Divide Ambulance team over the years. CARE (Cable Area Resources in Emergencies) was another local organization that was near and dear to her heart. She was passionate about charitable organizations of all kinds. It was not uncommon for Kathy to adopt a family at the local shelter over the holidays. The act of giving is a gift in itself. The family would love to direct monetary contributions to local organizations (of your choice). Her mission was to spread kindness and if you would like to do the same, please do so. A few suggestions are provided. Allow your heart to decide how and where you can direct your kindness. Thank you!
Great Divide Ambulance: 43555 US Highway 63, Cable, WI 54821
CARE: P.O. Box 92, Cable, WI 54821
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
