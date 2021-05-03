December 20, 1943 — April 23, 2021
Karen Lee Strapon, 77, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021.
She was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Hammond, Indiana, to Kenneth and Virginia (Denehie) Martin. In 1961 she graduated from Highland High School, where she met her future husband Paul Strapon Ill. They were married Aug. 22, 1964.
In 1970 they moved to Hayward, where they raised six sons. Over the years she attended more baseball and hockey games than can be counted. She was a member of the Hayward Golf Club, the Hayward Antique Club and the Hayward Hospital Auxiliary. Later in life she worked retail on Main Street and was active in her church, Trinity Lutheran. She loved gardening, crafting and spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Strapon IV; Marc (Jodi) and granddaughters Madeline and Ellie; Ryan (Jamie) and grandkids Griffin, Teaghan and Carson; Nick and granddaughter Scarlet; Derec (Leslie) and grandkids Trent, Hunter, Wyatt and Evelyn; Adam (Kelly) and grandsons Chase, Blake, Dayne and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Scott Martin.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Hayward Veterans Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.