Karen L. Ketterer, 78, of Woodridge, Illinois, and Hayward, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at her residence in Woodridge, with her family at her side.
Karen was born April 5, 1943, in Chicago, daughter of the late Ernest and Virginia Kiefer. Growing up in Logan Square on the northwest side, she attended Brentano Math and Science Academy. Because of her parents owning Kiefer’s Pine Grove Resort on Little Round Lake in Hayward, it meant Karen spent not only fun-filled summers with her sister, Marilyn, in Hayward, but that she would attend Round Lake School in the months of September and October. In 1960, she graduated from Schurz High School. Then, on April 22, 1961, after waiting five long years for her parents’ blessing, she married the love of her life, Raymond C. Ketterer, in Chicago at the First United Church of Irving Park. In the September of 1962, they would move to Woodridge, where the happy couple threw down roots and made many of her lasting memories before passing in her residence.
Karen was an avid reader, often swapping books with the many friends and guests at both the resort and home. Her passions included boating on Round Lake, listening to the loons at night, and just sitting on the deck swing in Hayward, enjoying the solitude. Her infectious smile, and great sense of humor followed her throughout a life she loved and ensured an everlasting legacy of lifelong friends in Hayward, Woodridge and Chicago. Her saying was, “Life is wonderful.”
Karen was preceded in death, by her parents, Ernest and Virginia Kiefer and sister- and brother-in-law, Marilyn (John) Kramer of Carrollton, Texas.
Karen is survived by her husband of 60½ years, Raymond Ketterer of Woodridge; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tracey, also of Woodridge; and the many nephews and nieces she leaves behind. She leaves many family members and friends who will truly miss her.
A celebration of her life will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. and services at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at Adams, Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., Downers Grove, IL, 60515. Many more memorial services will be held at Kiefer’s Pine Grove Resort in Hayward at a future date to keep her memory forever going.
