Karen Elizabeth Staib Duffy left her body for the last time on Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by her family. Karen had a hemorrhagic stroke caused by metastatic breast cancer. She was the beloved wife of Tom Duffy and loving mother of Vera, Kristina and Dasha.
Karen, a resident of Barrington Hills, Illinois, was born and raised in Chicago. She attended St. Hillary’s Elementary School and St. Scholastica High School. She received a B.A. degree from Northwestern University and an MBA degree from the University of Chicago. Karen started her career as a First Scholar with First Chicago Bank. Karen spent over 25 years in management, risk management, sales and business/product development, primarily in the investment banking and financial services field. Karen completed her banking career as a managing director at Banc One Capital Markets.
Karen’s next chapter was as an executive coach. She trained as an ontological coach certified through Newfield Network’s Coaching for Professional and Personal Mastery (CPPM) and was a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coach Federation. Karen’s clients and colleagues spanned the globe with many becoming close, personal friends.
Karen nurtured deep, rich, enduring friendships. Once you were a friend of Karen’s, you were a friend for life. Each friendship was unique and precious. Karen’s friends were some of her life’s treasures. Karen was deeply spiritual. She engaged in extensive nightly meditations and explorations of her consciousness using tools acquired at the Monroe Institute. The universe was her oyster.
Karen’s greatest joy was her family. Karen and Tom adopted three biological sisters as young children. She loved her daughters and loved being their mom. She was very proud of the women they are becoming. “Spokoynoy Nochi: Good night and sweet dreams. I love you as big as the sky. Big heart. Big heart. Big heart.”
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Tom Duffy, and their three wonderful daughters, Dasha, Kristina and Vera. In addition, she is survived by Elizabeth J. Staib (mother), Robert V. Staib (brother), Brenda (Tom) Dwyer (sister), Maria (Ty) Clark (sister); nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Myles) Kaluzna, Julia Dwyer, Katie Dwyer (Austin Righeimer), Adam Clark, Mitchell Clark, Grace Clark and Charlie Duffy; great-niece, Lucy Kaluzna, Godmother to Stephanie Kaluzna and Maggie Baetsch. She is also survived by Aunt Toni Kempf and many dear cousins; Beatrice Duffy (mother-in-law) and her in-laws, Maureen Duffy, Karen Duffy, Brian Duffy, Brendan Duffy (Joanna Moore), Dan Duffy, Tara Duffy (Rick Dunn) and Neil Duffy.
She was preceded in death by Robert E. Staib (father) and T. Dennis Duffy (father-in-law). Karen will be missed by all of us.
The funeral service date for Karen has already passed. However, memorial donations may be made in Karen’s name to the following charities:
Gift of Adoption: 1200 Shermer Road, Suite 111, Northbrook, IL 60062 https://giftofadoption.org/duffy; The Cradle: 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201, donate.cradle.org/donate; IMPACT Chicago: 4057 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60618, impactchicago.org/karen.html; Monroe Institute, 365 Roberts Mountain Road, Faber, VA 22938, info.monroeinstitute.org/in-memory-of-karen-duffy; Bring Covax-19 Vaccine back to Australia, gofundme.com/f/bringing-covax19-back-to-australia.
