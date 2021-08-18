June Elizabeth Sieh, 86, formerly of Hayward and Oak Park, Illinois, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Arkansas.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Kathryn and Earl Cervin. June was an artist. She enjoyed the outdoors and her family.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie Sieh; daughter, Beth; and siblings, Dee and Dick.
She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Kuhr and her husband Peter of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren, Justin (Shawna), Amanda (Isaac) and Hanna (Ruben); four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
No services are planned at this time.
