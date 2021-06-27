Jump River Electric Cooperative has partnered with Sawyer County Farm Bureau to host a dairy days drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Jump River facility parking lot on Highway B, east of Hayward. Free ice cream will be served.
The event is a way to pay tribute to and support local dairy farmers during June is Dairy Month.
