Jump River Electric Cooperative has partnered with Sawyer County Farm Bureau to host a dairy days drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Jump River facility parking lot on Highway B, east of Hayward. Free ice cream will be served.

The event is a way to pay tribute to and support local dairy farmers during June is Dairy Month.

