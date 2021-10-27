Judith Schmock

Judith A. Schmock, 72, of Hayward passed away, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Judith Ann Thomson was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Minneapolis, the daughter of John “Jack” and Harriet (Finrud) Thomson. She attended school at South High in Minneapolis, where she met the love of her life, Arthur Schmock. They were married in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Art was serving our country in the U.S. Army. Soon after that they started a family. She worked at Ma Bell Phone Company for several years before moving to Hayward in 1974, where she worked various jobs. Judy was one hell of a bartender. She finally retired from the LCO Casino. Judy dearly loved her family and enjoyed having family and friends at the house for cookouts and family functions. She loved doing crafts and was known for her excellent cooking and canning.
She is survived by her soulmate, Art, of 57 years; daughters, Suzanne (Fred) Belille of Elk River, Minnesota, Tina Schmock and Christine (Charles) Schmock, and son, Shane Schmock, all of Hayward; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; not to mention all who considered her their K-Town mom.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Harriet; brothers, John and Jim; son Lil’ Art; and grandson, Jeffery.
A memorial gathering was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at TNT Sports Bar and Grill in Hayward.
Honorary bearers were Bonnie (Mike) Haskins, Norma Ross, Jeanette Morgan, Letha Ellis, Millie Merk, Francis LaRonge and Cy Williamson.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
