Judith S. Quaderer, 70, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home.
Judith Sylvia Quaderer was born May 5, 1951, in Hayward, the daughter of John and Virginia (Belille) Quaderer. She attended St. Francis Solanus School and then attended ARC School in Hayward.
She is survived by her siblings, Denny Quaderer, Dave Quaderer, Jim (Andrea) Quaderer, Rick (Dawn) Quaderer, Cheri (Clint) Quaderer, Donna Quaderer, Joan Drift and Veronica Burchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia; and siblings, Gloria, John, Carl, Betty Jane, Kathleen, John Tom and John Cash Quaderer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to Mass at Pineview Funeral Service.
Honorary casket bearers will be Leanna Crowe, Alexa Martinson, Katie Quaderer, Kelly Raeann Quaderer, Kyra Quaderer, Ryley Quaderer, Sataya Quaderer, Savannah Quaderer and Virginia “Tay” Quaderer.
Casket bearers will be David Billyboy, Kenneth Loges, Clint Price, Dusty Price, Jeremy Quaderer and Nate Quaderer.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
