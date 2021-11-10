Judith Ann (Hyde) Schrader, 76, of Green Bay and formerly of Hayward, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
She was born Jan. 8, 1945, in Green Bay to John “Jack” and Ruth (Waser) Hyde. Judy graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1963, after which she worked as a secretary for the Fort Howard Paper Company. She married in 1965 and had three daughters Kim, Karen and Kristin. Judy stayed home to raise her girls, which she enjoyed very much.
After divorcing, she found employment as a typist with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She attended UW-Oshkosh in 1983 with a focus on social work and an aim was to advance in her career. Her hard work paid off as she ultimately became a probation and parole agent, a position in which she served with distinction. There, she received several awards, including agent of the year. She was proud of her work and felt she was making a difference by helping others improve their lives.
In 1993 she moved to a beautiful home on Moose Lake outside of Hayward, where she enjoyed all the recreational activities the Northwoods had to offer. She forged many friendships and proudly served as president of the Moose Lake Association. She returned to her hometown of Green Bay in 2003. One year later, she ended her 27-year career with the State of Wisconsin and began volunteer work with several community organizations.
Judy was an avid reader. She also enjoyed playing Sheepshead, pampering her beloved dog Moose, and spending cherished time with her grandchildren. She will surely be remembered for her mischievous sense of humor.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Kim (Corey) Gee of Lake Mills, Karen Schrader and Kristin Schrader, both of Green Bay; grandchildren, Logan and Raina; siblings, Leigh Hyde of Madison and Michael (Jeanne) Hyde of Fish Creek; the father of her children, Gerald W. Schrader; and many nieces and nephews. Judy also appreciated the lifelong support of the entire Schrader family.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27, followed by the Memorial Service at noon. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate care Judy received by the staff at Residence by Rennes, as well as the staff of Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unity Hospice at unityhospice.org/donate.
