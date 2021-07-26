March 30, 1947 — July 11, 2021

Juanita Boskovich, 74, of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Marissa Cardoza; niece, Jayne Barnes; brother, Peter (Diane) Boskovich; brothers-in-law, Joseph Yetsko and Curtis Metcalf; and many nieces and nephews.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Boskovich; and sisters, Wacelia Yetsko and Barbara Metcalf.

Juanita retired from Ace Hardware Hank in Wisconsin.

The Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.

