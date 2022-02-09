Joyce Zaspel

Joyce A. Zaspel, 95, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Joyce Alta Kirch was born May 21, 1926, in St. Paul, the daughter of Otto and Lillian (Lawson) Kirch. Joyce was raised in North St. Paul and graduated from high school there. On Sept. 6, 1946, Joyce was joined in marriage to Edward R. Zaspel in North St. Paul. Joyce and Ed moved to Pine Springs, Minnesota, where Joyce was a homemaker raising their three children. Once the children were in school, Joyce took a job as a secretary at 3M, where she would work for over 20 years. Joyce was an active member in the Lutheran church throughout her life. In their retirement, Joyce and Ed traveled in their RV, spending the winters in Arizona, and the summers in Minnesota. They moved to Hayward in 2002. Joyce loved being a part of the Hayward Senior Center, organizing bake sales and crafts for fundraising. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed making beautiful clothing for herself, children and grandchildren. Family was always the most important thing to her. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit, sense of style, and the sparkle in her vivid blue eyes.
Joyce is survived by her three sons, Craig (Karen) Zaspel of Dillon, Montana, Ed (Joann) Zaspel of Hayward, and Terry (Sun) Zaspel of Herman, Minnesota; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorie Noah of Chicago; and her dear friend, Gene Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; two brothers, one sister and her granddaughter, Corrie Zaspel.
A private interment has been held for Joyce at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner.
Online condolences may be shared with Joyce’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
