Joyce P. Austin, 92, of Hayward passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.
Joyce Pauline was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Downers Grove, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Gertrude (Mann) Bruno. Joyce was raised in Downers Grove and graduated from high school there. After her schooling she worked for the phone company for several years. On Jan. 29, 1949, Joyce was joined in marriage to Chester Austin. Joyce and Chester moved to La Grange, Illinois, where Joyce was a homemaker raising their two daughters. In their retirement years, Joyce and Chester moved to Marietta, Georgia, to be closer to Joyce’s sister. After Chester passed away Joyce moved to Hayward in 2001.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Ellen (Roy) Townsend and Lee Austin, both of Hayward; and one nephew, Chester Donati.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester; a sister, Virginia Richardson; and niece, Elizabeth Shepard.
At this time no public services are planned for Joyce.
Online condolences may be shared with Joyce’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
