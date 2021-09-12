August 31, 1937 — September 5, 2021
Joseph David Galvin, 84, of Hayward and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Sept. 5, 2021.
Joseph was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Chicago to Honora (Nonie) and Joseph X. Galvin. He grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago and went to St. Philip Neri Catholic School, the same school where his mother taught. He graduated from Chicago's St. Ignatius High School and received his bachelor of arts degree from University of Notre Dame. Joseph married Mary Margaret Ross on Jan. 20, 1962.
Joseph worked for many years at the Equitable Life Insurance Company, earning many awards, including being a Million Dollar Roundtable recipient, and was a founding partner of Enterprise Planning Company and EOI Service Company. He often stated the favorite part of his job was helping people.
He and Mary moved to the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn to raise their family, where he was a community leader who coached his children's softball teams and worked hard on behalf of St. Petronille parish. He made many lifelong friends in Glen Ellyn, especially his fishing and poker buddies. In the 1980s he and Mary moved back to Chicago, where they enjoyed new friends and their love of travel. Joseph moved to Hayward after the death of his wife.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Doyle (Debra), Ann Margaret (Thomas) Kleber, Katy (Darren) Cummings, Colleen Anne and Paul William (Wendy Miller); grandchildren, Kyle and Molly Galvin, Rebecca, Nora and Erin Kleber, Xavier and Olivia Cummings and Jack and Henry Galvin.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Margaret Ross Galvin (Feb. 23, 2006).
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. Interment was held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: the Sawyer County Senior Resource Center 15856 E. Fifth St., Hayward WI 54843; or St. Philip Neri Catholic School, 2132 East 72nd Street, Chicago IL 60649.
The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Water’s Edge Assisted Living for their support and care over these past years.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
