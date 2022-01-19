Jon Ackley

Jon P. Ackley, 56, of Winter died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Jon Patrick Ackley was born Aug. 8, 1965, in Park Falls, the son of Russell and Phyllis (Dascher) Ackley. He graduated from Winter High School in 1983, where he participated in music, track and basketball. Jon went on to a secondary education in Eau Claire, and then worked in the family business, Ackley Oil, until 1993. He then moved to the Twin Cities area, where he pursued a career in the manufacturing and service industries. Jon’s passion was music, especially drums, politics and sports — Brewers, Bucks and Packers. He had a great love for his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister, Lynn (Thomas) Walters; brothers, Scott (Wanda) Ackley and Mike (Nancy) Ackley; nine nephews and nieces; and fiancée, Marion “Mari” Paulzine and her two grandchildren.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Phyllis.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Pineview Funeral Service. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Winter Cemetery in the spring.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.