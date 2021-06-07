John W. Wittmus, 77, passed away peacefully in his Hayward home on May 30, 2021.
John William Wittmus was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Harvard, Illinois, to Arnold and Edna Wittmus. John was raised on a dairy farm and was active in youth groups and choirs of Trinity Lutheran Church. He sang numerous solos, especially “The Birthday of a King,” always at the stroke of midnight during the Christmas Eve service. John carried his love of music throughout high school with the Harvard High School choirs and band. John loved being part of the Madrigal Singers as well as playing marimba in the band. At the University of Illinois-Champaign he majored in music and later accepted an offer to purchase a flower store, The Flower Cart, in Harvard, which allowed John to use his sense of design and love for flowers. John also taught horticulture at McHenry County College and later became a designer and consultant for Windward Silks.
Most of John’s adult life was spent working in Harvard and the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin areas, helping people prepare for any special event, as well as weddings and funerals. His knowledge, kindness and compassion were respected and appreciated. John’s floral arrangements and decorating were always designed creatively and beautifully.
John is survived by a sister, Sandra (William) Ferris of Stone Lake; two beloved nieces, Amy (Samuel) Ferris Ramirez of Leon, Mexico, and Molly Gewedik of Shoreview, Minnesota; great-nephews, Samuel William Ramirez and Daniel John Ramirez and Edward Philip Gewedik; and great-niece, Sophie Marie Gewedik.
John’s legacy for flowers and design, as well as his compassion and kindness, are carried on.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece’s husband, Jeffrey Gewedik.
A private interment will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, Illinois, in July.
John’s family is grateful to the Senior Resource Center, where John was a board member, volunteer and card player. The family is also thankful for the Hayward Regional Hospice and Sawyer County Ambulance service, who cared so well for John. Memorials for John may be directed to any of these organizations.
Online condolences for John’s family may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
