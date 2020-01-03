John E. Kyle, Couderay, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home.

John is survived by: his sister, Kathryn Atherton of Couderay; brother, Thomas (Heather) Kyle of Epping, NH; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Kyle; four sisters and one brother.

A private family gathering will be held for John at a later date.

