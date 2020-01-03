John E. Kyle, Couderay, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home.
John is survived by: his sister, Kathryn Atherton of Couderay; brother, Thomas (Heather) Kyle of Epping, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Kyle; four sisters and one brother.
A private family gathering will be held for John at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.