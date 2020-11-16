March 31, 1947 — November 12, 2020
John Fredrick McCabe, 73, was received into his eternal home by his Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence on Nelson Lake near Hayward.
He was born March 31, 1947 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the son of Eugene and Iris (Lewis) McCabe. He was united in marriage to Cynthia Ingrid Baron on Aug. 16, 1969 at the St. Xavier Catholic Church in LaGrange, Illinois. John was a 1966 graduate of Westwood High School in New Jersey, where he excelled in sports, especially football and track. He later attended Lea College on a football scholarship and met the love of his life, Cynthia. He and Cynthia owned and operated Birch Point Resort on Nelson Lake.
John loved the Hayward area and enjoyed sharing his enthusiasm for tourism to the great Northwoods. He was instrumental in creating Winterfest and also assisted in starting Fall Fest. John served on the board of the Hayward Lakes Resort Association, served as president of the Sawyer County Recreation Association and the Nelson Lake Resort Association. He worked tirelessly with Duane Mrotek to promote snowmobiling in the greater Hayward area and was a member of Sno-Mads Snowmobile Club, director of Winterfest, member of Musky & Snow and a delegate on the Sawyer County Snowmobile Alliance. John also loved to fly and shared a plane with friends at the Hayward Airport.
John was a man of deep faith and was a council member and Eucharistic Minister for his beloved St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved riding motorcycles and being a part of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
He had a great love for those he leaves behind, including his loving wife of 51 years, Cindi McCabe of Hayward; his children, Jenni (Tim) Heggenstaller of Afton, Wyoming, and Scott (Tara) McCabe of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and his grandchildren, Garrett, Jackson and Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass, with Rev. David Neuschwander celebrant. A private committal will be held in the columbarium at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
