Wassegiizhig
‘Bright Sky’
April 21, 1978 — September 21, 2021
John “Ahren” Cadotte, 43, of Hayward passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
John Ahren Cadotte was born April 21, 1978, in Duluth, the son of Gerald and Sharon Cadotte.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon (John Brieske) Cadotte; sons, Jonathan, Thomas and Landin Cadotte; daughter, Taylor Cadotte; sister, Jennifer Cadotte; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ahren was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Cadotte; and his grandparents, John and Marie Cadotte.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Randy Cadotte, Reggie Cadotte, Michael Demain, Don Gokey Jr., Anthony Gougé, Willard Gougé Jr., Nick Hanson, Chris Rusk, Jason Schlender, Ken “Toot” Taylor Jr. and William Taylor Jr.
Casket bearers were Donald Bildeau Jr., Ryan Bunker Sr., Gary “Chippers” Butler Jr., Brian Corbine, Jamie Joe Corbine Sr., Aaron Dishaw, Brandt Lee and Justin Schlender.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
