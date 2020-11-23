Jerome Mattakat

SMG Jerome Victor Mattakat passed away with family at his side at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, on Sunday, Nov. 15. He was 78.
Jerome was born June 23, 1942, in Ashland to Helen (Gibeau) and Victor Mattakat. He joined the National Guard and graduated from Drummond High School in 1960. He was activated during the Berlin Crisis while attending Northland College in Ashland. He continued his education throughout his military career, achieving numerous awards and commendations.
Jerry’s military career of nearly 40 years took him to Germany, Panama and throughout the U.S., including many years at the National Guard Armory in Hayward. He was an accomplished marksman, scuba dive master, skydiver and farrier. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, reading, woodworking, classic cars and spending time with family. Jerry was an active Mason and Shriner in both Sparta and Hayward. After retiring, he shared his time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and as a driver for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Many who met Jerry have stated that if you had a conversation with him it felt like you knew him your whole life. Stories of his mischievous antics will be shared for years to come.
Jerome “Jerry” is survived by his wife, Jean, of Amery; sons, Kevin (Amy) Mattakat of Stillwater, Minnesota, and Jason (Cate) Mattakat of East Bethel, Minnesota; step daughter, Renee Kendall, La Crosse; brother, Thomas ( Gloria) Mattakat of Duluth; nieces, Lisa, Sari and Lissa, and nephews, Glenn and Dan; grandchildren, Jacob, Ella, Olivia and Kieran “ Buckshot” Mattakat; and faithful dog Izzi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Victor Mattakat; sisters, Jean and Shirley; and nephew, Tommy.
A socially distanced visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Williamson-White funeral home in Amery, with a prayer service to follow at First Lutheran Church in Amery,. A Celebration of Life is planned for June 26, 2021, in Sparta.
Condolences may be sent to: Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave N. Amery, WI 54001. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.lovetothersecue.org), or Three Pillars Wisconsin Masonic Home, 410 N Main St. Dousman, WI 53118.
A special thank you to the exceptional staff at Abbott Northwestern ICU for their care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.