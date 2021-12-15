Jennifer L. Wick, 47, of Hayward passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Jennifer Lynn Sickler was born Sept. 28, 1974, in Hayward, the daughter of Donald and Judy (Severson) Sickler. Jennifer moved with her family and was raised and attended school in Hayward, Cameron, Cumberland and Spooner. After her schooling she worked for Pizza Hut in Hayward and then was a baker for Norske Nook in Hayward. While working for Norske Nook, Jennifer won several national pie baking awards. In more recent years she helped in numerous ways for resorts. Jennifer loved her time with her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, canoeing and being outdoors exploring. She was a bubbly person who was always positive with a big love for life.
Jennifer is survived by her two sons, Tyler (Maisey) Wick and Anthony Wick, both of Hayward; three grandchildren, Liam, Everlee and Kinsley; mother, Judy Severson of Rice Lake; two sisters, Michelle (Gene) Richardson of Hayward and Khristeen (Josh) Carlson of Cameron; one brother, Todd (Tammy) Sickler of Superior; her significant other, Bobby James Harkreader of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Sickler.
There will be an interment for Jennifer in the spring at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with Jennifer’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
