July 22, 1961 — November 25, 2021
Jeffrey Alan Olson, better known as Oly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 25, 2021, at the age of 60.
He was born in St. Croix Falls on July 22, 1961. Jeff graduated from high school in Barron in 1979 and went on to obtain an associate’s degree in marketing from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Jeff worked for Holsum bakery and Bernick’s vending for many years, as well as being the friendly face behind the bar at Skippy’s in Barron. He also achieved his dream of becoming an entrepreneur as a limousine owner/operator of A-1 Limo Service.
In his spare time Jeff enjoyed spending time with his children, cooking, fishing, gardening and coming up with his next new project. He was an enthusiastic fan of flea markets and auctions and if a good deal could be gotten, he would get it. Jeff enjoyed splitting his time between his homes in Grantsburg and Cocoa, Florida, where he loved having adventures with his sister, Geri. He was a loyal and giving friend to many and was always the life of the party. The only thing bigger than his love for life was his generous heart.
Jeff is survived by his three children, Michael (Gretchen) Olson of Savage, Minnesota, Jessica (Michael) Church of Chetek and Angela (Dan) Becker of Two Rivers; seven grandchildren, Madison, Gavin, Mason, Mila, William, Autumn, Allison, and soon to be 8th granddaughter, Aria; his significant other, Denise Dennis; siblings, Geri (Kenny) Lassetter of Cocoa, Florida, Jana Doughty of Richland, Washington, Crystal (Bob) Wiseman of Lansing, Michigan, and Brad Olson of Kalispell, Montana; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Wayne Temple.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Loa Olson; sister-in-law, Nancy Olson; and brother-in-law, John Doughty.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Church Barn, 1615 13½ Street, Barron, WI, with a lunch to follow.
Memorial donations in Jeff’s name can be made to your favorite charity or your favorite watering hole, where you are instructed to tie a few on and tell a few stories about Oly.
Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
