Jeffrey A. Romens

Jeffrey A. Romens, 67, of Green Bay and formerly of Hayward, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Jeffrey Allen Romens was born Feb. 12, 1955, in Madison, the son of Floyd and Joan (Friemoth) Romens. He was raised in Madison and graduated from Edgewood High School. In his youth he enjoyed playing football and hockey. After high school, Jeff continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, where he studied heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Jeff returned to Madison, where he began his career in HVAC service with Midwest Heating and Air Conditioning. He spent over 20 years with this company and during that time he also taught at Madison Area Technical College. Jeff moved to Hayward, where he went to work with Northern Lakes Cooperative and taught at Chippewa Valley Technical School. On July 19, 2003, Jeff was joined in marriage to Joyce Reyes in Hayward. Jeff continued working with Como Oil and Propane and then Visocky Plumbing and Heating. In 2014, Jeff and Joyce moved to Green Bay, where he worked for Johnstone Supply in Appleton, but Jeff and Joyce kept their home in Hayward, where Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, producing maple syrup and making all kinds of foods based on ingredients he and his family hunted or grew (sausage, tomato salsas, spaghetti sauce, chili, breads).

