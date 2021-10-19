Jeffery L. Quaderer, 62, of Stone Lake passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Jeffery Lee Quaderer was born June 12, 1959, in Hayward, the son of Ignatius “Doc” and June (Guibord) Quaderer. At a young age he became a mason worker and worked with his brothers for LCO Development, where he worked for 40-plus years. Jeff actively helped build the LCO Tribal Health Center, school, housing and all of the enterprises for the LCO Tribe. He recently retired and decided to enjoy life with golfing, hunting and shooting pool. Jeff loved to help out family with his carpentry skills. He loved his family and grandchildren, whom he was very proud of. Jeff held a very special place in everyone’s heart with his kindness and laughter.
He is survived by his son, Brandon DeBrot; grandchildren, Nadine, Brandon, Brenton and Chase DeBrot; sisters, Sandra (Donald) Carley, Linda and Patti Quaderer, and brothers, Keith Quaderer and Ronald Quaderer, all of LCO; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and June; grandparents, Thomas and Frances (O’Shogay) Quaderer and Norman Guibord and Clara Gougé; uncle, Bob Quaderer; nephews, Marlon Carley, Ronald Quaderer, Keith “Son Man” Quaderer and Lorenzo DelCampo; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Pineview Funeral Service and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday prior to Mass at the funeral home.
Honorary casket bearers will be Arnold Anderson, Robert “Red” Coon, Myron Crone, Joe “Sam” Grover, Scott Guibord, Cheryl Quaderer, Jacquelyn Quaderer, Jim Quaderer and Rick Quaderer.
Casket bearers will be Jason Anderson, Lee Barber, Brian Delapast, Gregory Fleming, J.R. Guibord and Clint Price.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.