Pull up a chair and put on your readers, let us tell you about Jeff Vaughn.
Jeff, 74 years young, was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois. He met Linda, his wife of nearly 52 years, while working at a warehouse. While Jeff and Linda were complete opposites, they truly adored each other. Jeff was employed over the years as a salesman in many positions. Jeff was excellent at his job and was once seen successfully selling a Bears jersey to a Packer fan.
Ask anyone who knew Jeff (and everyone knew Jeff) and you would hear he was hilarious. No one was a stranger when Jeff was around. Everywhere he went, he made a new friend. He was at his best when telling a joke to someone who wasn’t expecting it. He knew how to read his audience and cater to every single person there. We will miss Jeff trying to contain his laugh when telling a new joke.
As a family, we feel it’s only necessary to share how great of a cook (see below: the recipe for peanut butter toast), and mechanic Jeff was. We will be donating his tools to a local Goodwill. (Check out their butter knife section soon!)
Jeff enjoyed fishing and spent a lot of time in the last 40 years on Nelson Lake in Hayward, including calling it home in the summer since retirement. We apologize in advance for the drop in Bud Light consumption on all Nelson Lake resort lodges.
As a younger man, Jeff enjoyed golfing (he had a hole in one) and bowling (300 game). Since getting older, Jeff spent time yelling at the Cubs on TV, watching Fox News and getting put in Facebook “timeout”.
Jeff and Linda raised two boys. They were the house that was the central hub. Jeff was often seen talking to himself, but to be fair, he just needed an expert opinion. Jeff took pride in his well-manicured lawn and was often in the garage checking the status of his lawnmower. Saturday steak night and Sunday breakfast was a tradition in the Vaughn household, and we will miss our fast eating, napkin- crumpling patriarch.
In 2014, Jeff developed Lyme disease. Unfortunately, he did not receive any superpowers from it.
Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Linda, sons; Jason (Dana) and Eric; granddaughters, Megan (Nick) and Samantha (Dan)’ and great-grandchildren, Tanner and Arolyn.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you crack open a beer, go fishing, tell your friend a joke, and hug your family. There will be no services, but a celebration at a later time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
