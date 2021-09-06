Jeff Kakazu Jr.

August 28, 2021

Jeff Kakazu Jr., 28, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Kakazu, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments