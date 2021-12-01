Jean Hamann

December 20, 1952 — November 19, 2021

Jean Hamann, 68, of Hayward passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home.

Jean Ann was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Wheaton, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Josephine Ebbole Jr. She was raised in Wheaton and graduated from high school there. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she became a full-time mother. She moved to Hayward in 1980 and helped her family at Lakeside Resort on Nelson Lake. She then worked as a cook for several local restaurants, including Moose Café, Pizza Plus, Norske Nook and Famous Dave’s. She was also the bartender at the Moccasin Bar for 10 years. Jean loved her time with her family, cooking and going to yard sales.

Jean is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Michell Pauley, Greg MacLean and Nikki MacLean; 13 grandchildren; one sister, Joan Berring; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold Ebbole and Robert Ebbole.

A celebration of life gathering will be held for Jean at a later time.

Online condolences may be shared with Jean’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Hamann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments