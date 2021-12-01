December 20, 1952 — November 19, 2021
Jean Hamann, 68, of Hayward passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home.
Jean Ann was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Wheaton, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Josephine Ebbole Jr. She was raised in Wheaton and graduated from high school there. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she became a full-time mother. She moved to Hayward in 1980 and helped her family at Lakeside Resort on Nelson Lake. She then worked as a cook for several local restaurants, including Moose Café, Pizza Plus, Norske Nook and Famous Dave’s. She was also the bartender at the Moccasin Bar for 10 years. Jean loved her time with her family, cooking and going to yard sales.
Jean is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Michell Pauley, Greg MacLean and Nikki MacLean; 13 grandchildren; one sister, Joan Berring; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold Ebbole and Robert Ebbole.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Jean at a later time.
Online condolences may be shared with Jean’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.