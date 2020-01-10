At a 10-team tournament in Ripon Dec. 27, the Hayward Hurricanes wrestling team came away with one champion in senior 126-pounder Jayden Windsor.
Windsor went 5-0 for the day, pinning all five of his opponents in the Holiday Scramble and improved his season record to 11-2.
“Jayden looked pretty sharp,” said Coach Curt Gerber. “He had a nice mix of upper body attacks and leg shots. He was fun to watch. It’s always memorable to win a tournament.”
At 132 pounds, sophomore Zach Roach finished second, going 4-1 in his first action of the season.
“Zach looked good considering he hasn’t been on the mat much the first part of the year,” Gerber said. “He was a sectional qualifier last year and it’s great to have him back. He adds a little pop and experience to our lineup.”
Sophomore Calvin Mansheim placed third at 182 pounds, finishing 3-2 on the day. He is currently 13-4 on the season.
“Calvin has been steady for us all season,” Gerber said. “He had a little bit of a letdown in his first match, but battled back to finish third. He is on track to win a lot of matches for us this season.”
Drake Marks finished with two wins to take fifth place at 120 pounds.
“Drake really fought hard,” Gerber said. “He was down big in a match early in the day and almost came back and got the fall. He cleaned things up his last two matches and beat wrestlers who had beaten him earlier in the day. He continues to figure things out and improve.”
Gerber said the Ripon event was a good tournament for the young Hurricanes.
“All of our wrestlers got three to five matches and that is what we need — mat time. Some of our younger guys were a little rusty after the holidays, but I am proud of the way they battle and continue to work. It's a fun group that needs to stick together. They have a lot of potential.”
The Hurricane wrestlers will compete in their second home meet of the season this Friday when they host the Barron Golden Bears.
