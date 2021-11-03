Jason Fleming

Jason E. Fleming, 50, of LCO died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Jason Edward Fleming was born March 29, 1971, in Hayward, the son of John Fleming and Marilyn (Clarence) Marlenee. He attended Troy Elementary and Junior High Schools and graduated from LCO Ojibwe High School. He later attended college at School of DeVry. Jason loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and many friends. He enjoyed traveling around the country, loved listening to music, especially drum songs and heavy metal. Jason was an artist, loved to gamble and was a pool shark with he was younger. Jason was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Jason had a passion in his heart to help native people with their recovery being a recovery coordinator. He cherished his native traditions from his mentors.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; father, John; children, Brandi Fleming, Joshua Fleming and Jaden Fleming; grandchildren, Jocelyn, John, Cody, Pierceton, Athena and Joshua “Earl”; brothers, James Baker, Brian Fleming and Gregory (Reanna) Fleming Sr.; sisters, Lorraine (Gary) Gougé, Kimberly (Gary) Fleming, Annie Fleming, Misty Stephenson and Tanya (John) Reville; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his brothers, John “Bull” Fleming, Joseph Fleming and Robert Fleming; stepfather, Clarence Marlenee; stepsister, Zelda Marlenee; stepbrother, James Marlenee; grandparents, John Fleming and Marie DeMarr Fleming, and Lawrence Tainter and Marie Germaine Tainter.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Gary Belille Sr., Stuart Belille, Tyrone Blackdeer, Wayne Blackdeer, Herbert Clause, Gretchen Kuykendall, Karl Kuykendall, James Mustache, Johnny Smith Sr., Mark Stoner, Mark Tainter, Michael Tribble and James White Sr.
Casket bearers were Gary Belille Jr., John Fleming, Robert Fleming, Anthony Gougé Sr., James Gougé Jr. and Joseph Gougé Sr.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.