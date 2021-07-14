Janis L. Ledbeter, 85, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Janis Lorraine Meier was born March 12, 1936, in the Town of Stinnett in Washburn County, the daughter of Alvin and Florence (Cox) Meier. She attended Stinnett Grade School and then Hayward High School. She was joined in marriage to Lawrence Ledbeter on March 6, 1954, in Crown Point, Indiana. The couple lived in Chicago, where Janis worked for the Jewel Tea Food Company. They came to Hayward, where Janis raised her children and then worked part-time as a dietary aide at the Hayward Hospital. She loved to bake, ride bike, listen to country music and read books and stories. She was a member of Hayward Wesleyan Church.
Janis is survived by two children, Gary (Linda) Ledbeter of Plymouth, Wisconsin, and Sheila (Tim) Seehuetter of Hayward; five grandchildren, Josh (Renee) Ledbeter of Webster, Phil (Dara) Ledbeter of Belgium, Wisconsin, Brodie (Keri) Seehuetter of Hayward, Tember Seehuetter of Hayward and Jessica (Andy) Falk of Eau Claire; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald (Carol) Meier of Rapid City, South Dakota; two sisters, Navolya “Alice” Sando and Mickey (Ken) Johnson, both of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; a son, Clay; two brothers and two sisters; and step-granddaughter, Makayla.
A funeral service will be held for Janis at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
