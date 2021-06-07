June 5, 2021

Janis L. Beatty passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 16807W 4th St. South in Stone Lake, where Pastor Wade Bishop will speak at 11:30 a.m.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

