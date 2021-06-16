Janis L. Beatty, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Oct. 26, 1959, to Jerome John and Isabelle Jean (Schweppenheiser) Brudi. Jan married the love of her life, Bob Beatty, on Sept. 16, 1978. Bob and Jan made Hayward their home in 1983, where they raised their two beautiful daughters, Linsey and Ashley. Jan was and will remain an icon in the community, most well-known as the owner of Sophie’s Dog Bakery on Main Street in Hayward. She also brought magic to downtown as the co-founder of A “Lure” of Lights, a holiday season celebration. Every fall, Jan brought joy to 2nd Street with the Weenie Drag Races, bringing the fastest doxies to town.
Jan loved life, her family, her friends, her dogs and all people. She also loved a good decaf mocha. She found peace in the pines and at the beach. Jan always looked forward to a Sunday drive with Bob.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Bob Beatty of Hayward; her children, Linsey (Matthew) Carey of Stone Lake and Ashley (Ian Finch) Beatty of Hayward; her granddaughter, Asyia Carey; and her sister, Joy (Bonnie Jr.) Hutchison of Branson, Missouri.
She is welcomed home by her parents.
A Celebration of Life gathering was held outdoors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 16807W 4th Street South in Stone Lake, with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating.
Because Jan lived life brightly, those attending the celebration were asked to wear pops of color. Wearing pearls also was encouraged. Pearls were significant to Jan and her family. Pearl is the color for Lung Cancer Awareness. Bob and Jan also had a beautiful white deer that visited their home often, providing silent strength and hope whenever they saw her. Her name was Pearl.
Jan always cared for others. To honor her, memorials may be directed to the following organizations that were near and dear to her heart: Lungevity Foundation, https://lungevity.org; Midwest Dachshund Rescue, http://mwdr.org/donate; eRATicate Cancer Cruise, https://eraticatecancercruise.com.
